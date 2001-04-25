BBC, Global Crossing create multimedia net

Las Vegas - BBC Technology and Global Crossing Ltd struck a strategic deal to combine Global Crossing's fiber optic infrastructure with BBC Technology's systems integration expertise in digital and Internet broadcast technology.

The BBC unit and Global Crossing will offer a platform to deliver multimedia content over a network, that will eventually link over 200 cities and boast more than 101,000 route miles. Philip Langsdale, Chief Executive of BBC Technology Ltd, said the companies would offer "a new set of solutions to broadcasters, content owners and any company wishing to exploit the opportunities presented by digital technology and the Internet."

- Richard Tedesco