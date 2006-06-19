BBC CEO Named Magna President

Magna Global has named Bill Hilary president of its Magna Global Entertainment. Hilary was most recently president and CEO of BBC America.

Hillary will lead the division, which creates custom-branded programming for clients as well as developing additional programming to serve multiple clients. He will also lead the division’s international sales and emerging media-development efforts.

Before joining BBC America in 2004, Hilary was executive VP and general manager of Comedy Central. His previous experience includes stints with the BBC, Grenada TV and Channel 4 in the United Kingdom.

Magna Global is an Interpublic Group company.

BBC America has not named a replacement for Hilary. Network executives continue to report to London-based executives Darren Childs, Managing Director, Global TV Channels, BBC Worldwide and Jana Bennett, Director of Television, BBC. While Hilary said "this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make," the two BBC executives stressed solid ratings and critical acclaim BBC America, now in 49 million homes, has received recently in statements regarding Hilary's departure.

"It's a great example of how the BBC can and should extend its brand into the global marketplace, and I thank Bill for his contribution to this over the last two years," said Childs. "BBC AMERICA has a fantastic and talented team who are ready to further innovate on the way they interact with their audiences, and also on the content they deliver. It's an exciting time and the next couple of years will see huge changes in digital. BBC AMERICA is in a prime position to take advantage of those opportunities."

Said Bennett: "Bill has been a great asset to the channel and the work he has done - along with the BBC AMERICA team - will ensure it continues to thrive."