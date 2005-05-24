BBC Broadcast Bidders Down To Four

The BBC has announced the final four bidders for BBC Broadcast, the division the BBC will sell in September. Industry giant Thomson/Technicolor is the only broadcast industry company to make the list, joined by Apax Partners (a venture capital firm), Exponent Private Equity (a UK-based buyout firm), and Macquarie Group (an Australian-based investment firm).



The BBC says it will now enter into detailed negotiations with the four companies. Late last year, the UK broadcaster sold its BBC Technology Division, which had handled IT and product development, to Siemens. Now, it is selling off its provider of channel management technologies and next-generation distribution technologies like video via broadband and mobile phones, services it has supplied to the BBC other UK and European-based networks.