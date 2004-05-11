BBC America Takes Prisoner
Digital-cable channel BBC America has bought the rights to retro series The Saint (Roger Moore), The Persuades (Moore and Tony Curtis) and The Prisoner (Patrick McGoohan) from Carlton International's ITC library.
The trio will play in a cult British drama block Friday nights on the channel beginning July 9.
But wait, there's more. The deal includes two Saint movies, Vendetta For the Saint, and Fiction Makers, as well as new episodes of Carlton's modern drama, The Vice.
