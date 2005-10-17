BBC America Picks Up Three Dramas

BBC America has picked up three new dramas: The Queen’s Sister, a single feature from Channel 4, Conviction, a six-episode hour drama from BBC Three; and Murder Prevention, a six-episode hour drama from BBC Five.

The Queen’s Sister, a biopic of Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth’s sister, is slated for Spring 2006. Conviction, a dark crime drama on life on the police force (Shield for the "bobby" set?), is set for January 2006. Murder Prevention, a crime drama, is slated for Spring 2006.

BBC America, distributed by Discovery Networks, averaged 78,000 total viewers in prime during third quarter, up 26% over last year.