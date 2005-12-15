BBC America Names Promo Exec
BBC America, which is distributed by Discovery Networks, has tapped Andrew Jackson as its new VP of creative services.
Jackson comes to the channel from FX, where he was director of on-air promotion for shows including Nip/Tuck, The Shield, Rescue Me and Over There.
His resume also includes Fox's KTVU San Francisco and The WB (including overseeing promos for Smallville and Everwood).
