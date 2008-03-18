BBC America Importing Three Comedy Series

BBC America acquired three British comedies for U.S. distribution, the network announced.

Monty Python’s Flying Circus will make its return to U.S. television on BBC America May 26. BBC America picked up four seasons of the series, as well as Fliegender Zirkus, a special edition of the series produced in Germany.

The network also picked up season three of The Graham Norton Show. BBC America will broadcast new episodes of the show shortly after they debut in the United Kingdom, with the goal of “keeping American audiences in the loop while their favorite stars are in London,” according to the network. The Graham Norton Show will debut April 26.

And BBC America picked up 13 episodes of sitcom Not Going Out, which will premiere May 2.