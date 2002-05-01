BBC America delivers VOD, SVOD

On the heels of Discovery Networks U.S.' new on-demand services, corporate cousin

BBC America unveiled a new video-on-demand and subscription-VOD service to showcase its array of British television imports.

"BBC America Showcase" will be a free VOD service with up to 30 hours of

programming, including comedies Absolutely Fabulous and Keeping Up

Appearances and style programs Changing Rooms and Ground

Force.

Like Discovery's free VOD service, BBC America will accept ads and

sponsorships for its VOD product.

Discovery Networks handles ad sales and affiliate relations for BBC America.

BBC America's SVOD product will offer additional

programming.