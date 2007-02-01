BBC America Co-Producing Whistleblower
BBC America is co-producing a six-episode drama, Whistleblower.
The cable channel is teaming with Carnival and ITV on the series. Tony Marchant (Crime and Punishment), will write three of the episodes, with the others penned by Tony Saint, Steve Thompson, and Paul Logue.
The series features lawyers who defend "those brave enough to step forward, whatever the consequences."
