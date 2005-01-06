BBC America Buys More Benny

BBC America has licensed another 85 episodes of classic Britcom, The Benny Hill Show.

The half-hour sketch variety show, which began airing on the network in October 2004, is distributed by Fremantle International Distribution.

The fresh episodes will come in handy, since the cable channel is front-loading 2005 with Hill episodes, airing 24 of them in a two-day noon-6 p.m. marathon Jan. 15-16.

Hill is one of several BBC Britcoms that became familiar to U.S. audiences and helped build noncommercial TV's audience when they were re-aired on PBS stations in the 1960's and 70's.

Many of those shows also now air on BBC America, including Monty Python and Faulty Towers.