BBC America Beefs Up Drama Slate
BBC America will premiere four dramatic programs in co-production with BBC Drama and UK-based independent companies Tiger Aspect, Shed Productions and Hartswood Films. These new programs are an addition to upcoming BBC co-productions Shakespeare Retold, Love Soup and Sharpe’s Challenge.
The new shows:
Robin Hood: A new take on the classic story, written by Dominic Minghella, produced by Tiger Aspect and executive-produced by Dominic Minghella, Foz Allan, John Yorke and Kathryn Mitchell. It will likely premiere in early 2007.
Jekyll: Written by Steven Moffat, this is a modern version of Jekyll and Hyde, in which Jekyll is now married. Jekyll is a Hartswood Films production and is executive-produced by Beryl Vertue, Steven Moffat, Jane Tranter, John Yorke and Kathryn Mitchell. It will likely premiere in early 2007.
Waterloo Road: This show is from the makers of Footballers Wive$and tells the story of an inner-city high school and its teachers, students and parents. Waterloo is a Shed production and is executive-produced by Brian Park, John Yorke, Anne Mensah and Kathryn Mitchell. It premieres in June.
Low Winter Sun: This is a police drama set in Edinburgh, written by Simon Donald. A Tiger Aspect production, it is executive-produced by Greg Brenman and Kathryn Mitchell. It will premiere in late 2006 or early 2007.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.