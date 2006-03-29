BBC America Beefs Up Drama Slate

BBC America will premiere four dramatic programs in co-production with BBC Drama and UK-based independent companies Tiger Aspect, Shed Productions and Hartswood Films. These new programs are an addition to upcoming BBC co-productions Shakespeare Retold, Love Soup and Sharpe’s Challenge.

The new shows:

Robin Hood: A new take on the classic story, written by Dominic Minghella, produced by Tiger Aspect and executive-produced by Dominic Minghella, Foz Allan, John Yorke and Kathryn Mitchell. It will likely premiere in early 2007.

Jekyll: Written by Steven Moffat, this is a modern version of Jekyll and Hyde, in which Jekyll is now married. Jekyll is a Hartswood Films production and is executive-produced by Beryl Vertue, Steven Moffat, Jane Tranter, John Yorke and Kathryn Mitchell. It will likely premiere in early 2007.

Waterloo Road: This show is from the makers of Footballers Wive$and tells the story of an inner-city high school and its teachers, students and parents. Waterloo is a Shed production and is executive-produced by Brian Park, John Yorke, Anne Mensah and Kathryn Mitchell. It premieres in June.

Low Winter Sun: This is a police drama set in Edinburgh, written by Simon Donald. A Tiger Aspect production, it is executive-produced by Greg Brenman and Kathryn Mitchell. It will premiere in late 2006 or early 2007.