BBC America adds VOD
BBC America will launch its own free video on demand service in July on
Comcast and Time Warner Cable.
BBC America on Demand will feature 42 hours British favorites like Monty
Python's Flying Circus and the first two seasons of Absolutely
Fabulous.
The service will also have BBC lifestyle shows Changing Rooms and
Ground Force.
