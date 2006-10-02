BBC America Adds Dramas
The cable net is teaming with World Productions on series Goldplated, a dark comedy about the rich and vacuous. A second series is The Innocence Project, a legal drama about law students who work on cases others have let slip through the cracks. Co-producer on the Project is Tightrope Pictures. After Thomas is a TV movie about a couple's struggle to care for an autistic child. The film is being co-produced by Hartswood Films.
The three drama pick-ups are Eleventh Hour, starring Patrick Stewart as a physics professor turned crime fighter, Northern Lights, about male bonding and the women who have to live with it (both from ITV and distributed by Granada) and Afterlife, a psychic tale from Clerkenwell Films and distributed by co-owned BBC Worldwide America.
BBC America is beefing up its programming slate, having just struck a deal with Fremantle UK for shows How Clean Is Your House?, documentaries on The Beatles and Benny Hill, and the comedy Hardware.
