BBC America Adding Reality Series Dragon's Den

BBC America bought reality series Dragon's Den.

The reality series from co-owned BBC Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television features entrepreneurs pitching their ideas -- umbrella vending machines in London subways, for example -- to self-made millionaires (the "dragons").

ABC, for one, has had some rating success with its take on the theme, American Inventor.

Dragon's Den, slated for January 2008, is hosted by BBC economics editor Evan Davis and has the added element that the self-made millionaires will invest some of their own money in the most convincing pitch.

BBC America is a digital cable and satellite network distributed by Discovery Communications.