Baywatch rides again

Baywatch is becoming the beach drama that won't wash away.

Reuters reports the decade-old lifeguard drama, ditched for dim ratings in February after relocating here in 1998 under the Baywatch Hawaii banner, is being revived as a two-hour TV movie to air during February sweeps on Fox Television. It will feature many of the latest and original cast members, including David Hasselhoff, Alexandra Paul, Gena Lee Nolin, Nicole Eggert, Yasmine Bleeth, Donna D'Errico, Traci Bingham and Carmen Electra. Pamela Anderson hasn't yet confirmed whether she'll be in on the project.

The $5.5 million production is to be shot on Oahu this fall, after filiming in Los Angeles.