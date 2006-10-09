Baywatch Is Back
By Jim Benson
Litton Entertainment and FremantleMedia North America will begin stripping reruns of Baywatch to stations starting in fall 2007.
All 109 hour-long episodes of the babes on the beach series will be offered for a three-year term on a straight barter basis.
Episodes will be available to broadcasters for use on both analog and digital tiers.
