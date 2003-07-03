Bay bucks start here

Bay-area station KRON-TV -- which famously relaunched as an independent after

losing its NBC affiliation in 2002 -- is adding a 30-minute weekday noon program

about investing and money management.

Rob Black & Your Money will team up the syndicated radio financial-show

host with financial reporter Cheryl Casone.

They will provide market analysis and tips, as well as answering electronic-mail and phone

questions.