Bay bucks start here
Bay-area station KRON-TV -- which famously relaunched as an independent after
losing its NBC affiliation in 2002 -- is adding a 30-minute weekday noon program
about investing and money management.
Rob Black & Your Money will team up the syndicated radio financial-show
host with financial reporter Cheryl Casone.
They will provide market analysis and tips, as well as answering electronic-mail and phone
questions.
