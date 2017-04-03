Bay Area's KNTV Putting Waze Traffic Reports On Air

KNTV, the NBC O&O serving the San Francisco Bay Area, is partnering with the crowd-sourced app Waze to deliver live traffic reports.

Under the agreement, KNTV will be able to access Waze’s live map, including real-time reports from users, the station said. Doing so, will allow the station to provide up-to-the-minute traffic reports, even on roads that don’t have traffic sensors, according to KNTV.

Access to the information will allow traffic reporters to provide viewers alternative routes as needed, as well as drive times, the station said. Viewers will also be able to contribute to KNTV’s traffic reports by enrolling to do so in the Waze app.