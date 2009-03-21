'Battlestar Galactica' Finale Delivers Most Viewers In Three Years

The series finale of Battlestar Galactica delivered a 1.7 household rating and 2.4 million viewers Friday, the most watched episode since the season 2.5 premiere in Jan. 2006.

The finale also drew 1.5 million P18-49 and 1.6 million P25-54, the best in each demo since the second episode of season 2.5.

The numbers are based on early national ratings, and do not take into account viewers that are timeshifting via DVR. Season to date Battlestar Galactica has added 700,000 viewers per episode via DVR. More final data will be released Monday.