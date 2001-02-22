Battlestar Galactica comeback mission

Studios USA is looking to bring Battlestar Galactica back to network television.

The studio has signed a development deal with film producer Bryan Singer (X-Men and The Usual Suspects) to executive produce an updated version of the series. The 1978 adventure series followed a fleet of starships seeking an ancient lost colony known as Earth. Lorne Greene starred in the original series from Universal Television, which Studios USA now owns the rights to.

Sources say the studio is currently talking with the major broadcast networks for a potential dual network-cable run with co-owned Sci-Fi Channel.

- Joe Schlosser