'BattleBots' Premieres on Discovery January 5
Tantrum, Witch Doctor, Minotaur to clash in BattleBox
BattleBots returns on Discovery Channel January 5. Fifty teams battle in Las Vegas, fighting to qualify for the BattleBots World Championship VII. The action happens at Caesars Entertainment Studios.
Tantrum is the reigning world champ. It will battle with End Game, Witch Doctor, SawBlaze, Hydra, Hypershock, Minotaur and other robots.
Chris Rose and Kenny Floria offer commentary, and Faruq Tauheed is the ring announcer.
Ed Roski and Greg Munson created BattleBots. It ran on Comedy Central, then ABC. Science Channel, part of Discovery, Inc., ran off-network episodes in 2017. Discovery premiered BattleBots in 2018, with episodes on Science Channel appearing a few days later. ■
