‘Battlebots’ Premiere on Discovery Pushed Back

The new season of Battlebots will not premiere on Discovery May 15, as had been scheduled. Production was set to begin in April in Long Beach, Calif. It is on hold amidst the pandemic.

More than 80 robots from a dozen countries will battle for the championship, and Giant Nut trophy. Each match sees two remote-controlled robots compete in a three-minute battle.

Sportscaster Chris Rose and UFC fighter Kenny Florian offer play by play, while Faruq Tauheed is the ring announcer.

Bite Force won the competition last year.

Ed Roski and Greg Munson created BattleBots. It is produced by BattleBots, Inc. and Whalerock Industries. Executive producers are Lloyd Braun, Chris Cowan, Edward P. Roski (Trey), Greg Munson, Tom Gutteridge and Aaron Catling. Wyatt Channell executive produces for Discovery Channel.

BattleBots previously aired on Comedy Central, where it launched in 2000, and ABC.