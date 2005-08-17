Battle of the Network Rock Stars

Not even a rock star like Tommy Lee could top CBS’s summer reality series.

On the night of the Mötley Crüe drummer's strong NBC debut, Big Brother 6 and Rock Star: INXS propelled CBS to victory among 18-49 year-old viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research data for Aug. 16.

CBS finished the night with an average 2.7 rating and 7 share in the demo. Big Brother was its biggest show, notching a 2.4/9 at 9 p.m, followed by Rock Star: INXS’ 3.0/8 at 10 p.m. At 8, NCIS posted a 2.5/8.

NBC found itself in second place at 2.7/7, boosted by the series debut of Tommy Lee Goes to College (2.5/7 at 9 o’clock and 3.1/8 at 9:30). Law and Order: SVU posted a 3.1/9, winning the 10 p.m. hour for the network. (At 8 p.m., Role reversal reality show Meet Mister Mom tallied a modest 2.1/6.)

Airing three hours of reruns, ABC placed third with a 2.1/6. It aired According to Jim at 8 p.m. (2.0/6) and 9 p.m. (2.5/7); Rodney at 8:30 (2.0/6) and 9:30 (2.5/6); and Boston Legal (1.7/5) at 10.

In fourth, Fox averaged a 2.0/6 with the 2005 Teen Choice Awards, which aired from 8-10 p.m. (all of the network’s prime time programming for the night).

The WB (1.2/3 on the night) aired a double-shot of Gilmore Girls repeats and UPN (.9/3) aired second helpings of One on One, Eve and R U the Girl With T-Boz and Chilli.