Battle of the Bettys

Univision is claiming bragging rights in the battle of the Ugly Bettys.

La Fea más Bella, Univision's take on Telemundo's wildly popular Yo Soy Betty La Fea goes head to head with Ugly Betty, ABC's English-language remake, Thursdays at 8-9.

While the two shows are generally aiming at different audiences given the language difference, Univision looked at bilingual Hispanic households to see how many were wooed to the ABC show.

According to the Nielsen Hispanic-American Television Index, for the Sept. 28 debut of the face-off, Univision's telenovella drew 1.8 million viewers 18-49, while ABC's telenovella recorded 474,000.