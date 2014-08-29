Baton Rouge TV Host Murdered

Scott Rogers, host of a weekend morning show on WAFB Baton Rouge, was killed in a shooting Aug. 27. Rogers’ son-in-law, Matthew Hodgkinson, killed Rogers before turning the gun on himself. Hodgkinson is listed in critical condition.

Rogers hosted Around Town, which is produced independently of the Raycom station, according to a WAFB spokesperson. Hodgkinson is a producer on the program.

WAFB reported that Hodgkinson left a voicemail at the station before the murder, saying he planned to cancel the show because of a "family catastrophe."

After Rogers was killed, two men alleged Rogers of sexual abuse when they were children.

A federal grand jury was investigating “if Scott Rogers was really Scott Rogers," the New Orleans Times-Picayune quoted Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi as saying.

Hodgkinson, who was married to Rogers’ daughter, had a sexual relationship with the TV host, said Stassi.