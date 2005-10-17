Trending

Batman to the Sitcom Rescue?

While "super-sizing" used to be an NBC stand-by, CBS is apparently turning to "super-heroes" to give next Monday’s King of Queens a lift.

The Oct. 24 episode of the CBS sitcom features an appearance by Adam West (Batman), joining Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk) who has a recurring role as the neighbor of Kevin James’ Doug and Leah Remini’s Carrie.