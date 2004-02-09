Batman Returns

Kids’ WB! and Cartoon Network next season will share Warner Bros. Animation’s The Batman, a new take on DC Comics’ legendary super hero.

According to the deal, Kids’ WB! will air the half-hour show on Saturday mornings next fall, with Cartoon Network starting its run some six months later. The Batman looks at the hero in his mid-twenties, when he lives in a bachelor pad surrounded by hyper-modern Bat-gadgets and drives a souped-up Batmobile.

During the series, he’ll meet each of the story’s famed villains––Penguin, Joker, Catwoman, Riddler and Mr. Freeze––for the first time. U2’s The Edge performs the show’s theme song.

The last time Batman appeared on Kids’ WB! was from 1998-2001, when the network aired Batman Beyond, a show also shared with Cartoon Network.