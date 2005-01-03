Baskin to Head Center for Public Integrity

Roberta Baskin, veteran duPont and Peabody Award-winning broadcast investigative reporter, has been named executive director of the Center for Public Integrity.

The center is a nonprofit that investigates public policy issues.

Most recently, Baskin was senior Washington correspondent for Now with Bill Moyers (Moyers has also left the show). Her resume includes investigative reporting for 48 Hours and 20/20, as well as local station investigative reporting.

One investigation Now and the Center have in common is media ownership.

Moyers, a passionate media consolidation critic, devoted several broadcasts to the subject, while the Center produced a report in May 2003--in advance of the FCC's June ownership rule revamp--called Well Connected. The report, since updated, attempted to show the who-owns-what connectedness of the media business.

In fact, the NOW web site sends surfers to the center's Well Connected search engine--http://www.openairwaves.org/telecom/default.aspx--to find out who owns what.

Baskin replaces Chuck Lewis, founding executive director, who exited Dec, 31.

Baskin's first day is Jan. 31.

