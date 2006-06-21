Basketball Gives ABC Some “Heat”

Game 6 of the NBA finals, in which the Miami Heat won their first championship title in Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks (95-92), also brought a win to ABC. The network slam-dunked a 4.4 rating/13 share in the key 18-49 demo (and also an 11.1 household metered market average, up 6% year-to-year from last year’s Game 6, which featured the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs and earned a 10.5).

Coming in at No. 2 was NBC, which earned a 3.1/9 in 18-49. A first-run episode of Last Comic Standing was its highest-rated show at a 3.5/7.

Fox was No. 3 with a 2.9/9 for a night of House reruns.

CBS came in at fourth place with a 1.6/5. Not many viewers opened up the second episode of reality show Tuesday Night Book Club; it scored just a 1.4/4 from 10-11, far behind basketball (5.7/16 for the hour) and a Law & Order rerun on NBC (3.2/8). Club was down from its already weak 1.7/5 series premiere.

Soon-to-be-not-netlets UPN and The WB brought up the rear with an 0.8/2 and 0.6/2, respectively.