Basic Cable Gets B-Ball Bounce
With the National Basketball Association heading into the playoffs, Turner Network Television and ESPN are toasting victories for regular-season coverage.
TNT's NBA marks climbed 17% to a 1.4 average household rating, compared to last season, and ESPN posted an 8% gain to a 1.3 average rating.
Ratings were up with men 18-49, too. TNT grew that audience 16% and ESPN's audience increased 6%.
On broadcast, the final results were not as good. ABC's regular season coverage slipped 10% to a 2.4 average rating.
