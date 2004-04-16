Basic Cable Gets B-Ball Bounce

With the National Basketball Association heading into the playoffs, Turner Network Television and ESPN are toasting victories for regular-season coverage.

TNT's NBA marks climbed 17% to a 1.4 average household rating, compared to last season, and ESPN posted an 8% gain to a 1.3 average rating.

Ratings were up with men 18-49, too. TNT grew that audience 16% and ESPN's audience increased 6%.

On broadcast, the final results were not as good. ABC's regular season coverage slipped 10% to a 2.4 average rating.