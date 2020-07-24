Baseball’s Return Draws Record Ratings on ESPN

Baseball is back and the fans returned to their televisions.

With the start of the season delayed by COVID-19, the first game of ESPN’s opening day doubleheader drew 4 million viewers, an opening night record, as the Yankees beat the World Champion Nationals Thursday.

It was the most-watched regular season Major League Baseball game on any network since 2011, based on fast national ratings from Nielsen and up 232% from last season’s opener.

The second half of the double header, with the Giants and the Dodger was ESPN’s most-watched regular season late night game ever.

The 10 p.m. ET game drew 2.8 million viewers.

The early game drew an 8.4 rating in Washington and a 7.8 ratings in New York.

The late game had a 6.9 rating in San Francisco and a 6.8 in L.A.