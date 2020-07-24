Baseball’s Return Draws Record Ratings on ESPN
Yankees win over Nationals attracts 4M viewers
Baseball is back and the fans returned to their televisions.
With the start of the season delayed by COVID-19, the first game of ESPN’s opening day doubleheader drew 4 million viewers, an opening night record, as the Yankees beat the World Champion Nationals Thursday.
It was the most-watched regular season Major League Baseball game on any network since 2011, based on fast national ratings from Nielsen and up 232% from last season’s opener.
The second half of the double header, with the Giants and the Dodger was ESPN’s most-watched regular season late night game ever.
The 10 p.m. ET game drew 2.8 million viewers.
The early game drew an 8.4 rating in Washington and a 7.8 ratings in New York.
The late game had a 6.9 rating in San Francisco and a 6.8 in L.A.
