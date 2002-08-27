Baseball strike could hit Fox revenue

If there is a baseball strike -- an Aug. 30 deadline looms -- analysts for

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Capital Markets predicted that Fox affiliates could "stand to see an

approximate 24 percent decline in revenues" during the time those stations would

otherwise be airing the playoffs or World Series.

As it stands, stations would get only four ad units per hour during the games

(as opposed to seven minutes if regular programming airs), but the report said

those four minutes are more valuable because stations can sell them at a higher

CPM (cost per thousand homes).

Analysts Jonathan Jacoby and W. Hooper Stevens said the Fox network would be

rebated up to $300 million by Major League Baseball if there is a strike and,

secondarily, up to $230 million in damages for the ratings declines the

lack of baseball could create for Fox in the future. Fox's contract with MLB expires in 2006.

The analysts speculated that in the event of a strike, the Fox network may

create "make-goods" for its affiliates by offering them more local time to sell.

And they said Fox would try to fill the holes in its schedule with movies from

its film library instead of moving up the premiere dates for its new season,

which is due to begin after the Series.