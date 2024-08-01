Baseball Star Aaron Judge Dogs It With ‘Rubble & Crew’

Nickelodeon is adding New York Yankees star Aaron Judge to its preschool lineup,

The slugger will appear in an episode of Rubble & Crew on August 26. Judge will be the cleanup hitter as the network airs a full month of new episodes of the series, a spinoff from PAW Patrol.

The August 5 episode of Rubble & Crew is a crossover event, featuring characters from PAW Patrol.

Nickelodeon says that families and preschoolers can catch up on Rubble & Crew on Paramount Plus, where all of Season 1 will be available to stream starting September 4.

Paramount Plus is already the streaming home for PAW Patrol, with all 229 episodes available.

Since launching on Nickelodeon on Aug. 12, 2013, Spin Master’s PAW Patrol has consistently ranked as a top-rated preschool series. It is seen in more than 145 territories and has been translated into 30 languages.

The show’s first spinoff, Rubble & Crew, debuted on February 3, 2023 and follows the character Rubble and his pup family as they use their construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures.