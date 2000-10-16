BASEBALL SLUMPS

Through six games of the division and league championship series last Thursday, FOX and NBC were averaging a 5.1 rating, 9 share. That was a 29% drop from last year's 7.2/12 through seven games, according to Nielsen Media Research. The first two games of the New York Mets-St. Louis Cardinals series scored an average 6.9/12 for FOX. That's off 23% from the first two Mets-Atlanta Braves games in last year's NLCS, which averaged a 9/18 on NBC.