Baseball Scores for Fox

The Major League All-Star game helped Fox hit one out of the park Tuesday night, giving the network a No. 1 3.9 rating/12 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. From the pre-game beginning at 8, the MLB telecast increased in the ratings each half-hour, going from a 3.4/12 to a 4.5/12.

NBC was second for the night with a 2.8/8 for original episodes of Fear Factor (2.3/7 from 8-9) and Last Comic Standing (3.3/9 from 9-10) and a repeat of Law & Order:SVU (2.8/8).

CBS was No. 3. Its new Rock Star: Supernova was third in its 9-10 time slot with a 2.6/8. That’s up a bit from last week’s premiere numbers: 2.3/7.

ABC came in fourth with a 1.8/5. It ran two hours of a first-run Primetime from 9-11 (1.8/5).

UPN and The WB scored an 0.7/2 and 0.5/2, respectively.