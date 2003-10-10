Baseball Playoffs Propel ESPN, ESPN2

ESPN knocked home stellar ratings for its coverage of the Major League Baseball playoffs.

The Oct. 3 matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves collected a huge 6.7 rating, making it last week's second-most-watched cable program. Only The Learning Channel's two-hour Trading Spaces

special scored better, with a 7.0 rating Oct. 5.

ESPN finished the week with a stunning 3.8 average rating in prime time.

Baseball was hot on ESPN2, as well. The network grabbed a 3.6 rating Oct. 4 for its Boston Red Sox-Oakland Athletics game. It was the first time an ESPN2 telecast scored above a 3.0 rating.

The channel finished the week with a 1.2 average in prime time.