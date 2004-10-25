Baseball, Housewives Win Sunday

Red Sox and white socks were big winners Sunday night..

Fox averaged a night-winning 21.8 million viewers and a 7.8 rating in adults 18-49 in prime with Game 2 between the victorious Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals, according to preliminary Nielsen data.

ABC turned in a second-place performance with an average 13.8 million viewers and a 5.8 rating in 18-49s.

The network’s star drama, Desperate Housewives, maintained its sky-high ratings even against baseball, pulling in 21.3 million viewers and a powerhouse 9.7 rating in 18-49s with an episode featuring, among other things, an errant white gym sock under the bed of a jealous husband.

Its lead-in, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, performed well with 14.6 million viewers and a 6.2 in 18-49s. The 10 p.m. offering Boston Legal, however, sagged to 11. 3 million viewers and a 4.7 in 18-49s.

CBS finished the night averaging 12.2 million viewers and a 3.2 in 18-49s, edging out NBC in the key demo.

The Peacock averaged 9.3 million viewers and a 3.0 in 18-49s. The WB mustered 2.3 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 years old.

On Saturday night, Fox opened the World Series with the biggest audience for a Game 1 since 1996. The opening contest attracted 23.2 million viewers and an 8.0 rating in adults 18 to 49. The Fox telecast beat the combined ratings of NBC, CBS and ABC for the night in household ratings and adults 18-49.

