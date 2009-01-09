Baseball Hall of Fame Results Get TV Treatment

For the first time, the announcement of the election results for the Baseball Hall of Fame will be televised. Not surprisingly, the newly launched MLB Network will be the exclusive television home for the results, with a live stream also available on MLB.com.

The inductees will be unveiled during a special live program Monday, Jan.12 at MLB Network’s Secaucus studios.

Jeff Idelson, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will deliver the results, joined by Barry Larkin, Howard Reynolds, Victor Rojas and Tom Verducci.

The network will also air another Hall of Fame special that evening at 9, which is expected to feature interviews with the inductees, as well as a look at the 2010 ballot, which Larkin will be on for the first time.

MLB Network is prepping for Monday by featuring some classic games featuring Rickey Henderson over the weekend. Henderson, Major League Baseball’s all time stolen base record holder, is on the ballot for the first time this year.

“We’re very excited about this opportunity to be a part of baseball history in only our second week,” said Tony Petitti, President and Chief Executive Officer of MLB Network, in a statement. “As we continue to look for new content, fans should expect to see programming like this on a consistent basis from MLB Network.”