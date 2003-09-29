Baseball is Good to Pax

A Florida Marlins Major League Baseball game on WPXM-TV Miami Sept. 23 averaged an 8.1 rating and

peaked at a 13.2, a best for the station and among the network’s top 10

ratings performances.

The same game on Pax’s WPXP-TV Miami did a stellar 6.3 average, as well.

So far, the nine Marlin games aired on WPXM-TV in September have averaged a

5.3, up dramatically from the 2.0 nine-game average last September.