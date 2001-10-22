Baseball, dramas dominate Sunday

The baseball playoffs on Fox vied with ABC dramas for the majority of

viewers in Sunday night prime time.

The New York Yankees' dramatic 3-1 win over the Seattle

Mariners in the ALCS drew an 11.8 rating, 18 share in Nielsen overnight numbers.

That represents a quantum leap of 49% over the comparable New York Mets-San Francisco Giants game in last year's NLCS.

Fox aired the Yankees-Mariners game in 85% of the

country, along with the Arizona Diamondbacks-Atlanta Braves games, with both

pulling a 12.4/19.

ABC's The Practice was the network's big draw,

pulling 15.9 million viewers and a 6.5 rating, 15 share among adults 18-49 in

Nielsen fast national numbers.

Its rookie CIA drama Alias preceded The Practice with 10.6 million viewers and a 5.1/12.

Meanwhile, CBS's Education of Max Bickford continued to slip after a promising start in its inaugural

season, drawing 11.4 million viewers and a 2.8/7.

NBC's Weakest Link drew 9.3 million viewers and a 2.9/8 in the same time slot. - Richard Tedesco