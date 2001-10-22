Baseball, dramas dominate Sunday
The baseball playoffs on Fox vied with ABC dramas for the majority of
viewers in Sunday night prime time.
The New York Yankees' dramatic 3-1 win over the Seattle
Mariners in the ALCS drew an 11.8 rating, 18 share in Nielsen overnight numbers.
That represents a quantum leap of 49% over the comparable New York Mets-San Francisco Giants game in last year's NLCS.
Fox aired the Yankees-Mariners game in 85% of the
country, along with the Arizona Diamondbacks-Atlanta Braves games, with both
pulling a 12.4/19.
ABC's The Practice was the network's big draw,
pulling 15.9 million viewers and a 6.5 rating, 15 share among adults 18-49 in
Nielsen fast national numbers.
Its rookie CIA drama Alias preceded The Practice with 10.6 million viewers and a 5.1/12.
Meanwhile, CBS's Education of Max Bickford continued to slip after a promising start in its inaugural
season, drawing 11.4 million viewers and a 2.8/7.
NBC's Weakest Link drew 9.3 million viewers and a 2.9/8 in the same time slot. - Richard Tedesco
