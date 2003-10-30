Baseball Coverage Powers Fox to the Top

Through the first five weeks of the season, Fox has knocked NBC out of first place among adults 18-49 and 25-54.

Fox has climbed to second place in households behind CBS and ahead of third place NBC. According to Magna Global’s Steve Sternberg, it’s all largely due to baseball.

"After the World Series we expect NBC to gradually regain the 18-49 lead," Sternberg said in a report analyzing the first five weeks of the season.

But the 25-54 race is close among Fox (the baseball factor at work), CBS and NBC with ABC not far behind.

"This gap has gotten narrower, as NBC has declined while CBS and ABC have remained relatively stable," Sternberg said.