Barton Officially Takes Commerce Chair

As expected, Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas) Wednesday won the formal approval of his House colleagues to become chairman of the Commerce Committee.

The Texas Republican follows Louisiana’s Billy Tauzin, who left the post purportedly to become the pharmaceutical industry’s top lobbyist.

"I am honored to follow in the footsteps of the only other Texan to serve in this post, the honorable Sam Rayburn," Barton said.