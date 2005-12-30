Barton "Doing Great," Says Staffer

House Commerce Committee Chairman Joe Barton (R-Tex.) is said by one staffer to be "doing great" following his heart attack.

Barton fell ill during a Hill meeting Dec. 15 and was admitted to George Washington hospital.

He was released Dec. 18 with "no damage" to the heart according to Press Secretary Karen Modlin.

Barton is currently back home in Texas and is expected to return for the President's State of the Union address.

Barton, 56, has been a key player in legislation setting a DTV transition hard date and in drafting legislation to update the 1996 Telecommunications Act to reflect the broadband revolution.