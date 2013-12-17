Bartolomeo Exiting Sunlight

Liz Bartolomeo, media director for the Sunlight Foundation, will exit at the end of this week to join communications firm Fenton in its Washington Office.

Sunlight has been following the money trail in politics, pushing for more spending transparency, and keeping tabs on TV station's political files via the new online postings.

Fenton specializes in campaigns—advertising, special media, policy—for nonprofits and foundations, as well as companies committed to "true sustainability."