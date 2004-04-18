Bartlett Administration Slams Dereg
Broadcast networks have been accused of scuttling media-consolidation coverage because it’s their personal dogfight. But that didn’t dissuade John Wells, executive producer of The West Wing.
In the April 21 episode, CJ Craig press secretary to President Josiah Bartlett and played by Allison Janney, repeatedly expresses her frustration that the FCC is giving media conglomerates more power by letting them buy even more TV stations.
Who is one of the potential beneficiaries of the FCC rule change? NBC, of course, which airs The West Wing.
