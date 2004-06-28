Bartiromo Gets Syndie Shift

NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution has snagged co-owned CNBC anchor Maria Bartiromo to anchor its syndicated half-hour weekly Wall Street Journal Report.

That will mean an end to Bartiromo's Special Report on Mondays at 7-8 (Capital Report With Alan Murray and Gloria Borger, which airs Tuesday-Friday in that time period, will expand to five days).

Bartiromo will continue her Closing Bell programs as well as duties on Squawk Box.

Bartiromo replaces Consuelo Mack as anchor of The Wall Street Journal Report. Mack will get expanded duties elsewhere, including as fill-in host for Louis Rukeyser's Wall Street.

The Wall Street Journal Report is cleared in 85% of the country for fall.