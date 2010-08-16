Barrington Revenue Increases 14%

Barrington Broadcasting Group reported $28.1 million in second quarter net revenue, a 14.1% increase over the same quarter a year ago. National ad revenue climbed almost 17% while local was up 4.7%.

Barrington's retransmission consent revenue climbed $0.7 million in the quarter, a 50.8% gain.

"We were pleasantly surprised by the rebound of national advertising revenues during the quarter," said Barrington CEO K. James Yager. "However, we continue to be focused in three areas: re-engineering of our station-level operations, development of direct local sales strategies, and the growth of the stations' local digital platforms. Our focus on these areas contributed to record second quarter Broadcast Cash Flow results."

Barrington owns, operates, or supports 24 network affiliated stations. It is owned and controlled by Pilot Group.