Barrington Revenue Down 5%

Barrington Broadcasting Group reported net revenues of $27.4 million in the third quarter, down 4.8% from the same quarter last year. Gross revenues slid 5.6% to $31.9 million, due primarily due to a decrease in political revenues of $3.5 million to $0.3 million.

Local revenues increased $1.2 million, or 7%, to $18.9 million, and national revenues increased 6.8% to $7.1 million.

Barrington's retransmission revenues increased 16.1% to $2.5 million.

"Our continued focus on local sales combined with national and retransmission revenue growth produced positive results this quarter," said K. James Yager, CEO of Barrington. "We continue to be committed to the company's three key priorities of re-engineering of our station-level operations, development of direct local sales strategies, and the growth of the stations' local digital platforms."

Barrington owns, operates, or supports operations of 24 TV stations. Barrington is owned and controlled by Pilot Group.