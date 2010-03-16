Barrington Revenue Down 15% in Q4

Barrington Broadcasting Group reported gross fourth quarter

revenues of $32.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2009, down 14.7% from the

same quarter a year before. The decrease was primarily due to a drop in

political revenues of $6.8 million, or 81.6%, to $1.5 million and a decrease in

national revenues of $0.9 million, or 11.4%, to $7.2 million, Barrington said in a statement.

Local revenues were unchanged at $18.3 million for the

quarter, while other revenues increased 63.6% to $5.5 million for the

quarter, primarily from retransmission consent revenues.

"We were encouraged by our operating results in the fourth

quarter and we are cautiously optimistic that the increased activity will

continue in 2010," said Barrington CEO K. James Yager. "We remain very focused

on three key priorities: re-engineering of our station-level operations,

development of local sales strategies and the growth of our local digital

platforms. Also, we anticipate the cost-saving initiatives we put in

place last year coupled with the reduced annual interest expense from the

bond-buyback program completed in 2009 give us an opportunity to substantially

increase cash flow available to reduce leverage."

Illinois-based Barrington

reported gross revenues for the full year were down 17.3% to $115.6 million,

compared to the whole of 2008.

Barrington

is owned by Pilot Group and owns, operates or provides services for 24 stations

in smaller markets.