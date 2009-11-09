Barrington Q3 Revenue Down $7.7 Million
Barrington Broadcasting revenues were down $7.7 million (21.6%) to $28.2 million for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Much of the decrease resulted from the $3.5 million fall-off in political revenue from third-quarter 2008, but local revenue was off $3.3 million, to $17.1 million, and national ad revenue was down dramatically from $2.8 million, to $600,000.
Barrington said its operating expenses had been reduced by 10.5% ($2.2 million) thanks to restructuring contracts, layoffs and reduced expenses due to a joint sales and shared services agreement with Granite for WHOI-TV.
Net revenue for the first nine months of the year was down 18%, to $15.6 million.
Barrington will discuss those and other results on an earnings conference call Nov. 10.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.